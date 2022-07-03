Luke Combs Opens up About Wanting to Lose Weight

Luke Combs has spoken candidly about his lifelong battle with weight and his wish to lead a healthy lifestyle for his infant son. In an interview with Apple Music 1, the 32-year-old country star told Zane Lowe that he has long felt uncomfortable with his body but has been unable to get in shape due to an unhealthy relationship with food.

"It was always something that's bugged me… especially when you're younger," he said. "You're like, 'Man, I just got a horrible genetic dice roll on this thing.' You start to realize that almost even more when you're older, and it's like, not that I don't pig out because I do pig out."

"I'm not trying to say it's not my fault because it is in a lot of ways," Combs added. "But also, I got to this point where I'm like, man, I'd really love to trim down. And it's so hard for me to do that."

Combs said losing weight didn't cause him problems from an execution standpoint because he knows what he needs to do. The singer said that maintaining a consistent diet is what he finds challenging.

The music star likened it to a drug habit and said that he feels that food is a drug, but one needed for survival, which makes things difficult.

"I don't need a cigarette to be alive. But I need food to be alive," Combs said. "It's like, you would literally die without food. And so that's what makes it such a difficult thing."

Despite facing such issues for years, it was only after the birth of his son Tex Lawrence with wife Nicole on June 19 that he reassessed his priorities.

"This having a kid thing has really messed up my head on this thing in the best way," he said. "I want to be around, dude. Do you know what I mean?"

The songwriter noted that because he was a "younger guy," his cholesterol and blood pressure were fine for now. However, Combs fears his weight will become a problem in around 15 years.

"I want my thing to continually become better overall. The show, the songs, the everything," he said. "I feel like sometimes I go in, I'm like, 'Man, I don't want people to think of me in this way where it's like, this guy doesn't care about himself."'

"And I know not that anybody does, that's another OCD thing where you're like- ... what's everybody, what are they going to think? And so it's something that I've definitely struggled with, but it's also something that I just am also really comfortable in my own skin as well," the musician added.

The two-time Grammy nominee revealed to Absolute Radio Country that while he's getting ready to embark on his Middle of Somewhere Tour this fall, his family is not joining him on the road. Combs also stressed that he would never compromise his father-son relationship for his career.

"I would love to have them out as much as they want to be out, as much as they can be out," Combs shared. "You know, I think that's important. I don't want to be a dad that's not around or the dad that you see on TV and go,' Oh, that is my dad, and that is where he is today, I guess.' Family is important to me. I'd like to be the guy throwing the football to them."