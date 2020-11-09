Luke Combs Was 'Doubled-Over Crying Guy' Seeing His Wife on Their Wedding Day

✖

Luke Combs married wife Nicole Hocking in Florida in August, and while the couple's big day didn't look exactly how they had originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was special all the same. Speaking to RADIO.COM’s Katie & Company, Combs shared that the day was "heavy, in the best way."

Noting that he "had a pretty solid feeling" that he would cry, the 30-year-old was unprepared for the full extent of his emotions seeing Hocking for the first time, which he named as his favorite part of the day. "I didn't know I was gonna cry that much, but I did, I did," he said. "I was like doubled-over crying guy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) on Aug 9, 2020 at 3:09pm PDT

The couple had planned to marry in 2020 before the pandemic struck, and they ultimately decided to go ahead with getting hitched this year because, according to Combs, "what else could go wrong."

"My wife worked really, really hard to settle that stuff up," he said. "We did have a wedding planner that she worked with, but she was very heavily involved in the entire process. So, we were really looking forward to it being a certain way, and a certain thing. At the end of the day, that ended up not mattering because it was still really beautiful and it was everything that I wanted it to be, but I also want to be able to give her that thing that she spent so much time doing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) on Aug 10, 2020 at 5:01pm PDT

"She put so much time into it being this beautiful thing for everybody that we wanted to be there, and then that wasn't able to happen," the singer added. "So that kind of bums me out a little bit, for her."

Combs shared that he and Hocking cut their original guest list by around "70 percent," which ended up being "so awesome."

"I think back on it now and we wouldn't have even gotten to talk to everyone at our wedding if it wasn't the size that it became," he explained. "It's about you guys... it goes by so fast... everybody says that, but it's the truth. Just enjoy being with each other. It's the coolest day of your life."