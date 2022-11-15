Luke Bryan's Wife Undergoes 'Unexpected' Surgery

Luke Bryan's wife Caroline Bryan is on the mend after undergoing an unexpected surgery. Just days after walking the red carpet at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Caroline shocked fans on Monday when she shared a photo from her hospital bed, revealing that she underwent "unexpected hip surgery."

The beloved country singer's wife shared the health update on Instagram, where she posted a gallery of images and videos from her hospital stay, writing, "well ... unexpected hip surgery ... but I got the best care and surrounded by the most selfless friends ever!" The first photo in the slideshow showed Caroline giving two thumbs up as she sat in a hospital bed in a hospital gown, presumably just ahead of the surgery. Caroline also shared a video from her room post-surgery, with Carolune showing off a t-hirt she received with the phrase, "Straight Outta Hip surgery," as well as her walker, which was decked out in a variety of stickers, including one reading "Y'all Need Jesus" and another that was an image of a gerbil. "Sweetest friends in the world. Decorative stuff. Peekaboo, Ellen. Whatcha reading, Nikki?" Caroline could be heard saying in the video.

At this time, it remains unclear what exactly led to Caroline's hip surgery. Since her initial post, Caroline has only shared one other post updating fans. On her Instagram Story, Caroline shared a short clip from her recovery room, quipping in the video's caption, "hip hip hooray." Her husband has also not provided any updates.

Caroline has certainly been surrounded in love throughout the ordeal. Her Monday post revealing she underwent surgery garnered hundreds of well wishes from her followers. Comedian Leanne Morgan wrote, "Oh my darling!! I'll pray for a quick recovery!!!" Meanwhile, Landon Romano commented, "quick Recovery," with Kim Zolciak-Biermann adding, "Sending positive healing vibes your way."

Bryan and Caroline tied the knot in 2006 after first meeting at a local bar when they both were attending Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia. Together, they share two sons, Thomas "Bo" Boyer and Tatum "Tate" Christopher. They also took in Bryan's nephew Til, and nieces Jordan and Kris following the deaths of their mother, Bryan's sister Kelly, in 2007 and their father, Ben Cheshire, seven years later.