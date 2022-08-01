Luke Bryan Hosting 2022 CMA Awards With an NFL Legend

Luke Bryan is teaming up with an NFL legend to host the 2022 CMA Awards. ABC and the Country Music Association announced on Monday that the 46-year-old country music singer will host the show with Peyton Manning. The ceremony will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 9.

"Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and Country Music is such a privilege," Bryan said in a statement, per Entertainment Tonight. "When I was asked if Peyton Manning is someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn't hesitate. We have become great friends through the years, and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast."

Manning is ready to host one of the biggest nights in country music. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback said he "cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan." Manning also said he's a "huge fan of Country Music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor." This will be the second consecutive year Bryan will host the CMA Awards. As for Manning, this will be the first time he has hosted the show. The nominees for the 56th Annual CMA Awards will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Country Music's Biggest Night will without a doubt live up to its expectation this year," Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement. "During an evening when we celebrate the best of the best in Country Music, we are thrilled to have two award-winning hosts at the helm! I cannot wait to see what Luke and Peyton have up their sleeves, which I'm sure will be hilariously unpredictable and playfully energetic, just like the two of them."

Bryan is one of the most successful country music artists of all time. Since his debut, the Georgia native has garnered 29 No. 1 hits, and his songs have been streamed worldwide 17.2 billion times. Manning is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. He won two Super Bowls, won the MVP Award five times and was selected to the Pro Bowl 14 times.