Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline and Katy Perry Hilariously Prank Him on ‘American Idol’ Set

Luke Bryan’s prank war with wife Caroline Bryan continues – and Katy Perry is in on the joke! The American Idol judge was in for the surprise of a lifetime during Sunday’s episode as his wife pulled one over on him on set, playing a disruptive stagehand during the nationwide auditions in a moment that caught the country star completely by surprise.

Disguising herself with a wig, glasses and a mask as part of the Idol crew, Caroline first made her entrance by noisily cleaning off the keys to the set piano, causing production to pause momentarily and sparking a mild reaction from her unknowing husband. “Aggressive on the piano,” he whispered to fellow judges Perry and Lionel Richie, who both also noted their surprise.

https://youtu.be/qfiS8FHyVWw

Welcoming in their next contestant, a self-proclaimed singer from Nashville who was also in on the joke, Caroline didn’t wait long before causing another disruption, having her phone alarm go off as the contestant introduced herself. At this point, the “Play It Again” artist looked completely thrown off, and as the contestant started in on her rendition of Maren Morris’ “My Church,” Luke was shocked to hear the disruptive stagehand noisily open a bag of chips.

“Who is rattling the damn thing?” Luke asked as the contestant’s singing was drowned out by rustling and crunching noises. Perry, playing her role in the prank, then decided to put an end to the disruptions, getting up and grabbing the chip bag away from Caroline while telling her harshly, “That is enough!” much to Luke’s horrified expression.

Caroline then amped up the tension even more, making her way to the judges’ panel to snatch back her snack from Perry, as Luke yelled out defensively, “Hey!” It was then that Perry decided to unmask the problem stagehand, removing Caroline’s hat to reveal who it was causing all the drama. Luke had to admit he’d been duped when he saw his wife, exclaiming, “Oh my God!” and breaking into laughter as he shook out the bag of chips her way.

Caroline then gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at everything that went into pulling off her latest prank against Luke, whom she revealed has been going back and forth with her since their early days dating in college. From bringing in Perry on the plan to roping in a fake contestant, Caroline put in the work to get back at her husband, and he’s going to have big shoes to fill when it comes to his next prank. American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.