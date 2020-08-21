Aside from being a country superstar, father of two, corn grower and American Idol judge, Luke Bryan is also a bit of an actor, tapping into his skills alongside wife Caroline in a new commercial for Jockey underwear. The clip begins with Bryan sitting on the couch watching television as Caroline comes in and tells him he just received some new pieces for the Jockey shoot.

"Are you nervous?" she asks him. "Am I nervous?" he scoffs back, "I've been working out." As Caroline shows her husband his deliveries, he declares one pair his "go-to" before Caroline holds up a pair she "loves." "I know you like me in them," he says before his grin is erased by a pair of thong underwear. "This is a prank, is what that is," he says before Caroline slingshots the underwear at him. "'Bout took my eye out with that dental floss!"

"@linabryan3 and I are excited to announce we are partnering with @jockey," Bryan wrote on Instagram. "Their strong brand and values are such a natural fit for us as we are honored we were asked to be a part of their family. And of course Caroline couldn’t go one day without pranking me ha."

The "One Margarita" singer discussed his and Caroline's ongoing prank was in a recent video for Delish, declaring that the best prank he ever played on his wife was his recent train horn joke. "When you plan a prank a lot of times, the pranks don't necessarily work," he explained. "But when you do them spontaneously, it just worked. My train horn did the trick and she did escape injury."

Bryan has been off the road and at home with his family due to the coronavirus pandemic, and he recently joked to the Los Angeles Times that he's not so sure Caroline is happy about it. "I’ve gotten to sleep next to my wife a hell of a lot this year — though I’m not sure my wife is enjoying that," he cracked.

He shared another relationship update during an appearance on Good Morning America last month, responding when he was asked about what kind of song he would write to document his time in quarantine. "My wife and I, we've had to re-learn," he explained. "Being in the crazy business I am, I mean, we've been together for quite a while and we're pretty proud."

"I'm trying to figure out a way to write that... there are some divorces going around out there, these quarantine divorces. But my wife and I, we're better than ever," Bryan said, joking, "I guess 'Ain't Divorced Yet' or something."