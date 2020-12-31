Luke Bryan Surprises Wife Caroline on Her Birthday With Family Wake-up Call

✖

Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline, celebrated her 41st birthday on Dec. 31, and her husband and their two sons made sure to start her day off on a festive note. In a video Bryan shared to Instagram on Thursday morning, he and sons Bo, 12, and Tate, 10, head into Caroline's room while she's asleep, jumping on the bed to wake her up as Bryan plays an energetic birthday song on his phone.

As Bo and Tate hugged their mom, the lights flashed on and off before the camera panned out to show Bryan dancing on the side of the bed and his mom, LeClaire, also participating in the surprise. "Happy Birthday my love," the American Idol judge captioned the clip. "41 years looking so fine in the morntin. I love you to the moon and back. She gets the birthday song." Carolina took to the comments section shortly after, writing: "Best wake up call ever!!"

The wake-up call is a Bryan family birthday tradition, and Bryan and Caroline have previously shared videos of themselves using the song to wake up their sons on their birthdays. According to LeClaire, the family is currently on vacation, though she isn't too sure about the location, only of the fact that she "ain't coming home."

Caroline, Bo and Tate also made appearances in Bryan's recently-shared top nine Instagram posts of 2020, which he revealed to fans earlier this week. The singer's most successful post was an April video of himself pranking his wife, blaring a train horn at her as she rode on her bike. Caroline enacted revenge later that month when she shared a video of herself climbing into a kitchen cabinet above the fridge, opening the door to scream at her husband as he looked for parmesan cheese.

"I get tortured. I get literally tortured," Bryan told Taste of Country Nights of Caroline's pranks. "I have scars from her pranks."

Along with the train horn, the 44-year-old has managed to get his wife back several times over the years, including a particularly memorable moment in college.

"I Vaseline-d her windshield and door handle of her car," he recalled. "Imagine you're late to class, and you stick your hand under the handle, and you get Vaseline. And then get in your car. A Vaseline-d windshield is a nightmare. Like, it's a nightmare. Her retaliation was she broke into my dorm room. It was not pretty."