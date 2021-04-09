Luke Bryan Reveals Fate of Gift for 'American Idol' Co-Star Katy Perry's Daughter

✖

Luke Bryan's gift to Katy Perry's daughter Daisy Dove will more than likely never see "the light of day." The country superstar gifted her daughter a "Daisy BB gun" and admitted that she will probably never be allowed to see it. During an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Bryan said he just felt like it was the "right gift."

"It just seemed to be the right gift," but confessed he thinks "that will never see the light of day," according to InTouch. However, Perry may not have been as shocked as some onlookers when she confessed that her American Idol counterparts, Bryan and Lionel Richie, gave "very Lionel and Luke gifts." "Lionel gave her a nice robe and then a bottle of champagne for mom and dad, and then Luke gave her a pink tractor and a Daisy BB gun. Look, us judges, we stay true to who we are."

Perry welcomed her first child in August 2020, alongside her man, Orlando Bloom. Since then, the two have both spoken about parenthood, with Bloom even detailing their sex life, which raised some eyebrows. Just a few short months after giving birth, Perry updated her fans in December on how her daughter was doing saying, "Daisy is doing great, thank you so much for all of your love and your prayers. She is the light of my life. She's my angel and my heart is full."

On the flip side, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor opened up about he and the singer's sex life, which caused a number of fans to question if the two were having problems in their relationship. "How often do you have sex?" he was asked, to which Bloom replied with, "Not enough — we just had a baby, though." Despite the comments, Perry and Bloom appear to be going strong, although it is up in the air on whether the two have officially tied the knot or not. While they have not mentioned anything publicly, and they are most certainly engaged, fans are wondering if the two are officially married after the "Fireworks" singer was spotted with a gold band on that special finger in Hawaii.

While Daisy is Perry's first child, Bloom shares his son Flynn, 10, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. "It's amazing to be a father again," Bloom told the Sunday Times. "There's less anxiety this time and more presence. I'm a Capicorn, so I crave routine. Fortunately, my partner is really into that, too."