Luke Bryan Jokes Fans Are Trying to 'Assassinate' Him With Liquor Over 'One Margarita' Song

✖

Luke Bryan is pleading with fans to stop ordering him margaritas, joking that fans are out to "assassinate" him over his song "One Margarita." According to US Weekly, Bryan joked that he's been given so many drinks since the song became a hit, he feels like fans will be the death of him.

"The problem with having 'One Margarita' as a hit, is now everybody wants to send me three margaritas and a shot," the American Idol judge said in a Delish video from earlier in August. "Yes. People are trying to assassinate me with liquor."

According to US Weekly, the drink combo referenced in the song's chorus goes, "One margarita, two margarita, three margarita, shot." It's enough to send anybody to Broadway on a Saturday night, but with Bryan's large number of fans, there could actually be some damage.

Still, even with the overload on the cocktail, Bryan still hails it as one of his favorites. "Margaritas are definitely up there with all other cocktails, primarily beer," Bryan said. It would also explain why he devoted an entire song to the libation. Yet the singer still has a few regrets over the song, mainly that COVID-19 has kept him from performing in front of a crowd.

"I'm most excited about watching the fans sing 'One Margarita,'" Bryan revealed. "I have never gotten to even perform 'One Margarita' for my fans at all." And as it stands, there is no guarantee he'll get a chance to perform in the near future. Us Weekly does inquire about a potential 2021 tour, but nobody knows how long the coronavirus will loom over every facet of daily life.

And when he does get back on the road, we could see a different Luke Bryan thanks to the events of 2020. One big change could come as a result of the Black Lives Matter movement, sparked by a moment that gave him pause.

"I have sat up at night after hearing from African American audience members who say they've felt uncomfortable at my shows through the years," Bryan said during an interview with the Los Angeles Times. "It's a delicate conversation, and do I think we may take a little longer in country to have it? Probably. But it's the conversation we're having more and more."