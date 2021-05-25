Luke Bryan Adds More Dates to Las Vegas Residency

✖

Luke Bryan is getting ready to take his show to Las Vegas for a residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, and the country star has already added a number of additional dates to his stay. Bryan's original reveal announced shows on Feb. 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 20, and three new dates have been added on Feb. 23, 25 and 26.

Tickets for all nine show dates plus a limited number of VIP and premium ticket packages are currently on sale at AXS.com. "We’re looking forward to putting on a unique show at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas," Bryan said in a statement. "I’m already working on ideas and can’t wait to play on this new playground where I can create a fun and high energy experience." The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas is a joint development between Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG Presents, and the multi-level venue will house the city's largest and tallest performance stage, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage.

Resorts World Las Vegas opens in June and The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas will open with a show by Bryan's fellow headliner, Céline Dion. Carrie Underwood and Katy Perry have also announced residencies at the venue. "Resorts World is essentially just creating and building an entertainment paradise for people that are wanting to go have amazing experiences," Bryan recently told PEOPLE, adding that he is "tremendously excited" for his residency. "To have a theater with all the bells, whistles and wonderful technology at my fingertips, and a show that stands alone, that's different from what I typically do out on the road."

The country star added that "it's going to be fun" dreaming up a unique show experience. "Everybody comes to Vegas to party and have fun and I feel like my catalog has songs that really will enhance and make that experience even more fun," he said. "There's nothing more fun than being on stage and being the master of ceremonies, the master of the party. I'm really just going to relish being on stage and connecting with my fans in a more intimate setting." He added, "It's going to be neat being on a stage that's kind of like my own playground." Before he gets to Vegas, Bryan will spend several months on the road on his Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which begins in July and runs through October.