Lisa Marie Presley Granted Joint Custody of Twin Daughters With Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood

After months of arguments in court, Lisa Marie Presley has reached a conclusion in her custody trial, reportedly getting joint custody of her two twin daughters, Harper and Finley, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. The process was marked by a health emergency on Presley's end, with Lockwood leveling concerns that Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley's daughter could potentially relapse into drug use.

Although Presley and Lockwood divorced four years ago, the two were locked in the custody battle for three months, with Lockwood arguing Presley could relapse into drug and alcohol issues as a result of her son Benjamin Keough's sudden death. Lockwood also suggested the possible presence of guns in her home could be an issue. According to court documents, Harper and Finley told Lockwood that Presley "walked around the house with a gun in her hand in 2017" and that "there was at least one gun on the premises of her home at the time of her son's suicide and it is unclear where the gun was kept or whether Finley and/or Harper might have access to this gun or others."

Lockwood was seeking sole physical custody of the 12-year-old girls, but Justice Gould-Saltman granted them both joint custody, Cheat Sheet reports — along with some words of advice for mending old arguments. "The court finds that the conflict between the parties and their communication difficulties have had a detrimental (effect on) the children's best interests," she wrote, adding that Presley's past drug abuse "distorted" her ability to "interpret and recall events accurately." The judge noted that "it is to her credit that she has since overcome her addiction and continues to take steps to ensure her sobriety."

The ordeal came to an end in November after Presley suffered a "medical emergency" that caused the trial to be pushed back a few days. The Sun reported at the time that Presley could not appear in court due to the medical emergency, and no other details on her health were provided. When court resumed, a sheriff's deputy asked Presley if she was "feeling better," reported the Daily Mail, to which she replied, "Much better, thank you."

Lockwood, 59, and Presley, 52, were married for 10 years before Presley filed for divorce in 2016. The ex-spouses are not strangers to taking each other to court. In 2018, Lockwood attempted to throw out their post-nuptial agreement, claiming that he was entitled to $263,000 a year in spousal support in order to "enjoy a lifestyle closer to [his] marital status of living." Although the case was thrown out, the custody battle raged on in recent months as Presley mourns her son Benjamin, who died in July at the age of 27.