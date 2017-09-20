Lauren Akins Unveils New ‘Do After ‘Day Date’ With Daughter

Lauren Akins has a whole new look!

The mom of two took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she had cut off over a foot of her hair, donating her locks to a good cause and sporting a wavy lob as a result.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Akins shared the news with a photo of herself and daughter Willa Grey, who holds her mom’s chopped-off ponytail in the shot.

Willa Gray got into my scissors this morning 😳 hahah jk. We just had a day date at @thedryhousenashville and Ali chopped over a FOOT off my hair😍🙌🏼🙌🏼 #mamaneededlesshair #ifeelfreeeeeee @pantene my excess hair is coming your way! 💛 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

“Willa Gray got into my scissors this morning hahah jk,” Akins cracked in the caption. “We just had a day date at @thedryhousenashville and Ali chopped over a FOOT off my hair #mamaneededlesshair #ifeelfreeeeeee.”

Akins added that she is donating her hair to Pantene.

The comments were full of compliments on Akins’ new look, with many users noting that the shorter look is perfect for a mom of two girls under two.

The Dry House Nashville, where Akins got her hair cut, also shared a video of her transformation.

Sorry not sorry! @laur_akins A post shared by The Dry House Salon (@thedryhousenashville) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

“Sorry not sorry!” the caption read.

In addition to Willa Gray, Akins and husband Thomas Rhett are also parents to daughter Ada James, who was born in August.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @thedryhousenashville

