Lady Antebellum Honored at St. Jude With the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award

In honor of their numerous contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Lady Antebellum is the latest recipient of the prestigious Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award, presented by St. Jude. Lady Antebellum has devoted much of their charitable giving over the years to St. Jude, through their LadyAID foundation, as well as benefit concerts, participating in the This Shirt Saves Lives campaign and more. The trio, which includes Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, also hosted the inaugural St. Jude Presents: Curated event, collecting more than $650,000 for the hospital by fellow music industry members.

“As parents ourselves, being an ambassador for St. Jude over the years has been one of the most gratifying experiences we’ve had in our career,” Scott said in a statement. “We’ve been all around the country and have seen firsthand the important impact St. Jude has on children and families, and the heartfelt community they’ve created. This is one of the highest honors we could receive and we are so thankful to contribute even a tiny part in the amazing efforts made by St. Jude.”

“Using their voices and talent, Lady Antebellum has made such a powerful impact on the lives of children worldwide through their support of St. Jude,” said Richard Shadyac, Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fund-raising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “The Angels Among Us Award signifies the heart, generosity and passion the group has continually shown St. Jude for the last decade, and Hillary, Charles and Dave are so deserving of this distinction as members of our St. Jude family.”

Previous recipients of the honor include Jake Owen, Brad Paisley, John Rich and Darius Rucker, among others.

Lady Antebellum just celebrated a No. 1 hit, with “What If I Never Get Over You,” from their latest Ocean album.

“A number one song at country radio is something that hasn’t happened for us in quite some time,” Scott shared in a heartfelt post on social media. “When we released ‘What If I Never Get Over You’ we knew it was the start of a new chapter for us. We had been reignited-in dream and drive by our new label partner, new producer, new music that we wrote and that other incredible songwriters had written, and we were more determined than ever to learn how to be the healthiest we could be as a band.

“This is our 10th number one song in 13 years, and I could’ve posted the picture of us holding up a plaque or the number one…but this is a random shot from the summer we wrestled through a LOT and made it,” she continued. “That fight, coupled with the support of our families, management, publicist, label, publishers, radio…the FANS!! Everyone who worked so hard and believed in us…thank you! Whew. This one is sweet.”

