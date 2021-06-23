Kenny Chesney Joins Jimmy Buffett on Stage During Nashville Show

✖

Jimmy Buffett performed at Nashville's Exit/In on Monday night, and the crowd got another surprise when Kenny Chesney joined his friend on stage to sing Buffett's signature hit, "Margaritaville." Buffett was performing alongside songwriter Mac McAnally and invited Chesney to join them on stage in the middle of the set, a request the country star happily obliged.

Chesney shared a clip of the performance on Instagram, showing himself on stage in khakis, a blue shirt and a backward ball cap as he sang along with Buffett, McAnally and the band. "Always a blast being on stage with my friends Jimmy Buffett, Mac McAnally, and the rest of the Coral Reefer Band," the Tennessee native captioned the video. "Thanks for the invite Jimmy."

Chesney was scheduled to be on the road this year on his Chillaxification Tour, which was originally scheduled for 2020, before it was moved to 2021 and again to 2022. The new incarnation of the trek will be named the Here and Now Tour and is slated to begin on April 23, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.

"When we hit pause on our 2020 tour, I never thought we would go much past the fall, let alone into 2021," Chesney shared in a statement. "I still can’t really believe it. But in the middle of all of this, I know it’s true... and I know how much I miss being out there, being in the thick of the most passionate place in the world: No Shoes Nation. Anywhere they plant their flags, bring their passion, their friends and their will to rock, it reminds me that to be in the moment is everything No Shoes Nation is about!"

The 53-year-old changed his tour name to fully embrace the emotions he's expecting to feel when he gets back on stage in front of a stadium full of fans. "Like it does for everyone, the idea of music, live music, fills me up," Chesney said. "Nothing is so in the moment, so completely alive. I want to start 2022 with the awesome rush that embodies everything playing for No Shoes Nation is. We’re calling the tour Here And Now 2022, because when we get together, there is only the present – and it’s so electric and good, I know I don’t want it to end. I just want to be 100 percent there with all of you."