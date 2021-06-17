Kenny Chesney Sets Here and Now 2022 Stadium Tour

✖

After postponing his 2020 Chillaxification Tour to 2021 and moving it again to next year, Kenny Chesney has officially announced his new Here and Now 2022 Stadium Tour, which begins on April 23 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. "When we hit pause on our 2020 tour, I never thought we would go much past the fall, let alone into 2021," Chesney said in a statement. "The idea that it would be three years before I would stand in the end zone of Gillette Stadium, where No Shoes Nation was born, wasn’t something any of us could conceive."

"I still can’t really believe it," he continued. "But in the middle of all of this, I know it’s true... and I know how much I miss being out there, being in the thick of the most passionate place in the world: No Shoes Nation. Anywhere they plant their flags, bring their passion, their friends and their will to rock, it reminds me that to be in the moment is everything No Shoes Nation is about!"

Many of the dates and cities are similar to what they were on the Chillaxification Tour, just two years later. Like the original tour was scheduled to do, the Here and Now 2022 Stadium Tour will end at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, though the new tour will feature two nights of shows instead of just one. Chesney explained in his message that he postponed the 2021 dates, which were due to start in late May, because he wanted to be sure that every fan with a ticket could attend safely.

"With every city, county and state having their own protocols, with capacity numbers shifting every day, I didn’t want to announce until we knew we could come full on... strong... and without a care in the world," he said. "I always want to be that place where you can let go, feel safe and have the time of the summer. After a lot of work on a lot of people’s parts, a lot of cooperation from the folks at the stadiums, the places we’re coming and the teams we share those venues with, we’re ready to announce the Here And Now 2022 Stadium Tour."

All current ticketholders retain the tickets they purchased for previously scheduled shows and refunds are immediately available at the point of purchase for those who bought from the primary ticket source for the next 30 days. Opening acts will be announced at a later date, and you can see Chesney's full list of 2022 tour stops below.

April 23 — Raymond James Stadium / Tampa, Fla.

May 7 — Busch Stadium / St. Louis, Mo.

May 14 — American Family Field / Milwaukee, Wis.

May 21 — Mercedes-Benz Stadium / Atlanta, Ga.

May 28 — Nissan Stadium / Nashville, Tenn.

June 4 — AT&T Stadium / Arlington, Texas

June 11 — Heinz Field / Pittsburgh, Pa.

June 18 — Lincoln Financial Field / Philadelphia, Pa.

June 25 — Soldier Field / Chicago, Ill.

July 2 — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium / Kansas City, Mo.

July 9 — Bobcat Stadium / Bozeman, Mont.

July 16 — Lumen Field / Seattle, Wash.

July 23 — SoFi Stadium / Inglewood, Calif.

July 30 — Empower Field at Mile High / Denver, Colo.

August 6 — U.S. Bank Stadium / Minneapolis, Minn.

August 13 — MetLife Stadium / East Rutherford, N.J.

August 20 — Ford Field / Detroit, Mich.

August 26 — Gillette Stadium / Foxborough, Mass.

August 27 — Gillette Stadium / Foxborough, Mass.