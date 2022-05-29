Kenny Chesney Brings Constant Energy to Record-Setting Nashville Concert

Kenny Chesney took over Nashville's Nissan Stadium Saturday night, and damn, it was fun. I've been beating my head against my keyboard to try and find a more eloquent way of saying that, but damn! It was fun! Chesney brought a non-stop storm of energy to the crowd of 57,211 (a Nissan Stadium record), wielding a barrage of hits with little to no pauses.

At times, it felt like a big rock show (all it needed was some pyrotechnics, confetti and Paul Stanley ziplining over the audience). Chesney sang hit after hit, moving all around the stage, which featured a T-shaped catwalk that extended into the general admission area known as the "Sandbar." Chesney's stage presence even energized the slower songs, with help from an enthusiastic and tight backing band. It was always upbeat; Chesney commanded the No Shoes Nation (a name I kinda hate, but I guess I am now a de facto member) like only an all-time great can. There were loads of sing-along ready choruses; even if you didn't know the words, by the end of the song, you sure did.

It's saying something when the slowest part of the night was the ballad "half of my hometown" with special guest Kelsea Ballerini, who was clearly moved to celebrate the song in front of the masses in Music City. The audience was captivated by the emotional display, so really, not a lull was felt all night. The other surprise guests of the set were Matt Ramsey and Brad Tursi of Old Dominion, who performed the Chesney track they co-wrote, "Save It for a Rainy Day." Old Dominion has already won over a lot of favor with their killer opening performance, and this was a victory lap.

While I wish I could spin something poetic about the night, it was really just straightforward escapism and fun. After this week in the U.S., especially, it just felt nice to gather with thousands of strangers and sing songs about beer and beaches. Kenny Chesney's whole brand is "good vibes" and that was exactly what the Here and Now Tour brought.