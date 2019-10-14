Kelsea Ballerini Admits She Has ‘Minimal’ Time With Husband, Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini and husband Morgan Evans were each in the early stages of their career when they met and fell in love in 2016, marrying by the end of the year. Since then, both singers have worked tirelessly on their music, which means they don’t spend much time together, but Ballerini isn’t about to complain about that fact.

“Minimal,” Ballerini said at a recent media event, when she was asked how much time the husband and wife got to spend together. “It’s good though … I always say we’re both in the building blocks of our career where we have to keep our head down and just go. And we both know that about each other, so we have so much grace for that, and also when we’re not together, we’re with our other love. We’re with music, and we both share that. We can’t be upset about that, ever. It won’t be like this forever.”

Ballerini just celebrated her fifth No. 1 hit with “Miss Me More,” the last single from her sophomore Unapologetically album. As she heads back up the charts with her new single, “homecoming queen?,” Ballerini hopes she can continue her streak at radio, especially as country radio hopefully shifts away from the bro country era that dominated the genre for so long.

“I’ve always said, when people refer to bro country, that was kind of the season where women were more off the radio,” Ballerini acknowledged.”They were starting to be more off the radio. To me, the best way I can describe it from my perspective – and I say this having been embraced by radio, so I’m not shaming them at all – but I think that with any trend, which it was, and it was working so well, you can’t have a female bro country.

“That just doesn’t make sense,” she continued. “The trend was working and all of these people were adding to it that were men and it was taking off, and it was really happening and working, and females just can’t do bro country. It’s bro country. I think that was the beginning of people loving a type of music that just excluded women.”

Ballerini is nominated for one CMA Award, for Female Vocalist of the Year, a category she shars with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond