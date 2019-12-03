Kelsea Ballerini Celebrates 2 Years of Marriage to Morgan Evans: ‘I Married Up’

It’s been two years since Kelsea Ballerini and her husband, Morgan Evans, got married. Ballerini celebrated the occasion by sharing a series of photos of the couple since they tied the knot.

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 2, 2019 at 9:42am PST

“Year two…I really married up,” Ballerini posted.

Evans, who proposed to Ballerini on Christmas Day in 2016, also celebrated the milestone event by sharing a photo from their beachside Mexican wedding in Cabo San Lucas.

“Best 2 years of my life,” Evans wrote. “Happy Anniversary babygirl.”

A post shared by Morgan Evans (@morganevansmusic) on Dec 2, 2019 at 7:20pm PST

Ballerini and Evans have both seen their careers soar over the last few years, which means they only have “minimal” time together – not that either of them are complaining, at least for now.

“It’s good though … I always say we’re both in the building blocks of our career where we have to keep our head down and just go,” Ballerini recently shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “And we both know that about each other, so we have so much grace for that, and also when we’re not together, we’re with our other love. We’re with music, and we both share that. We can’t be upset about that, ever. It won’t be like this forever.”

Ballerini’s doting husband echoes her sentiments, adding that their busy schedules means they prioritize the times when they are together.

“Married life’s great,” Evans previously told PopCulture.com. “Really good. This year’s been amazing actually. For some reason, schedule-wise, we’ve both been flat out by something. It lined up to where we’ve been home at the same time. I’ve been able to see a bunch of her shows. She’s been out to see a bunch of mine. Yeah. It’s great.”

The couple isn’t shy about professing their love for each other on social media, but the Australian-born singer insists it isn’t just for show.

“We don’t just do it for Instagram,” Evans vowed. “It’s a real thing. It’s an amazing thing. When you find the right person, marriage is the best thing in the world.”

Ballerini’s new single, “homecoming queen?” is from her upcoming new album, while Evans just released “Diamonds,” also from his next record. A release date for either project has yet to be announced.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer