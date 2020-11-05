Kelly Clarkson Covers Wynonna's 'No One Else on Earth' on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Kelly Clarkson continued to dive into her catalog of '90s country favorites during the "Kellyoke" segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, performing a cover of Wynonna Judd's hit "No One Else on Earth" for Thursday's show. Clarkson sang the song on her show's stage with her house band behind her, red and yellow lights flashing as she performed.

"No One Else on Earth" was written by Jill Colucci, Stewart Harris and Sam Lorber and was released in August 1992 as the third single from Wynonna's self-titled debut album. It became the album's third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts. Clarkson has previously covered songs by other country stars on her show including Blake Shelton, Jo Dee Messina, Rascal Flatts, Johnny Cash and more.

She also tackles other genres, including rock, recently performing a cover of Bon Jovi's "It's My Life" that got a reaction from Jon Bon Jovi, who joined the show's virtual audience after her performance.

"I noticed that you had to change the key," he told Clarkson. "It was in a girl key."

"I know!" she replied. "I'm a first soprano, man. I always have to raise everything, because I can't go low, but I can go high."

"God bless you for it," Bon Jovi said. "But yeah, it was cool! Thank you for doing that."

Along with performing covers, the Texas native recently released new music, sharing her holiday duet with Brett Eldredge, "Under the Mistletoe." The upbeat, retro-inspired duet is a classic Christmas love song, and Eldredge's crooning vocals are an ideal complement to Clarkson's soaring range, which reaches new heights at the end of the track.

"I love writing new Christmas songs that have a classic, throwback vibe," Clarkson said in a statement, via ABC Radio. "Brett is such an amazing singer and I was so impressed by his classic sound on his Christmas record, so it was a perfect match for picking a duet partner for ‘Under the Mistletoe.'"

Eldredge, who released his own holiday album, Glow, in 2016 added that he was "blown away by the soul and joy" of "Under the Mistletoe." "I couldn't wait to go in and sing it, and once I heard our voices together, I knew we landed something very special," he said.

On Thursday, Clarkson announced to fans that she will also be releasing a cover of Vince Vance & the Valiants' "All I Want For Christmas Is You" on Nov. 13.