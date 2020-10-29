Listen to Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge's Festive New Duet 'Under the Mistletoe

Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge are already making the season brighter, releasing their holiday duet "Under the Mistletoe" this week. The upbeat, retro-inspired duet fits perfectly with the sound of Clarkson's previously-released holiday album, Wrapped in Red, and Eldredge's crooning vocals are an ideal compliment to Clarkson's soaring range, which reaches new heights at the end of the track.

"Push my pride aside / When I close my eyes / It's just you and I / Magic fills the air / Standing over there / Santa hear my prayer / Here under the mistletoe," the pair sing together in the chorus. "All I want / Is under the mistletoe." "Under the Mistletoe" was written by Clarkson and Aben Eubanks.

"I love writing new Christmas songs that have a classic, throwback vibe," Clarkson said in a statement, via ABC Radio. "Brett is such an amazing singer and I was so impressed by his classic sound on his Christmas record, so it was a perfect match for picking a duet partner for ‘Under the Mistletoe.'"

Eldredge, who released his own holiday album, Glow, in 2016 added that he was "blown away by the soul and joy" of "Under the Mistletoe." "I couldn’t wait to go in and sing it, and once I heard our voices together, I knew we landed something very special," he said.

"I know it's a little early, but I just couldn't wait to release this one! Hope y'all love it! " Clarkson wrote on social media when the song was released. Eldredge also shared a clip of the song on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Damn I love getting to sing with you [Kelly Clarkson]! What a voice! Have you all heard it yet!?"

Clarkson first teased the pair's collaboration on Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist last month. "I actually have a couple Christmas things dropping too, that were very random," she told Willie Geist. "A duet with Brett Eldredge who I love, that I wrote, and a cover song," she continued. "So it's like an A/B side thing that's coming out for Christmas."

The American Idol winner explained that she decided to release the two songs as a gift for fans to hold them over before she releases new music next year. "Fans are always asking, 'Can you just drop anything?' Everyone is sad. Everyone is feeling it," she said, adding that fans are telling her, "The world has gone to crap, can you just release something?"