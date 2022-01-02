Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Ring in New Year by Giving Birth to Second Baby

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn had more reasons to celebrate on New Year’s Eve than just the start of a new year. The couple welcomed their second child, a girl named Kodi Jane Brown, this weekend. Brown, 28, and Katelyn, 29, chose to keep her pregnancy a secret, so the announcement was a big surprise for fans.

“New year, new family member… welcome to the family Kodi Jane… secrets finally out,” Brown wrote on Friday. He also included a black and white photo of Kodi wearing a onesie with “Hello world, I’m Kodi” printed on it. “Blessed with another beautiful angel Kodi Jane Brown… we love you so much,” Katelyn wrote in her own post.

Since breaking the news, Brown, and Katelyn both shared photos taken during her pregnancy. The two, who also share 2-year-old daughter Kingsley, chose to keep it a secret. Katelyn called keeping it private the “best decision I’ve ever made.”

“Soaking in special moments with my daughter and husband without the influence of social media and outside world made this time that much more intimate and unforgettable,” Katelyn wrote on Saturday, alongside a black and white photo showing off her baby bump. “Thank you for all the kind messages and love. I am so grateful and blessed to be these little girls’ mama and can not wait to raise strong, confident, sweet little ladies with you [Brown] … you are the man we all look up to.”

Brown was also excited to finally share family photos from the past nine months. On Saturday, he shared a photo of himself with Katelyn and Kingsley, who wore matching pink dresses. “Been holding on to these pics,” he wrote. “I’ve always wanted a son until I had Kingsley and now I’m good with all my girls.”

The “Good As You” singer and Katelyn married in 2018, and they welcomed Kingsley in October 2019. In June 2021, Brown told Entertainment Tonight that Kingsley was already developing a personality all her own. “She’s getting a personality on her. She’s about to be two so she’s just running around the place. We’re just waiting for her to talk,” Brown said with a smile. “She said ‘wow’ today or ‘Woah.’ She says ‘Dada,’ perfectly.”

Brown resumes his Blessed & Free Tour on Jan. 6 in Indianapolis. In 2021, he released the singles “Memory” with Blackbear and “One Mississippi.” He was featured on Chris Young’s “Famous Friends.”