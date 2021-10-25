Kane Brown Hurts Himself in Mid-Concert Stumble, Reveals Gnarly Video of Injury

Kane Brown hurt himself during his show at FedEx Arena in Memphis Saturday night, but didn’t let the injury stop him from finishing the show. The “Cool Again” singer, who turned 28 on Thursday, appeared to have twisted his ankle when he jumped from the stage. He is in the middle of his Blessed & Free Tour, which started on Oct. 1 in Sacramento, California.

While performing a song, Brown appeared to lose his footing when he jumped from the stage to a platform. He then jumped into the pit with audience members and his security team quickly snapped into action. They gathered around him to help him back up. His band continued playing, but they stopped after about 30 seconds when they realized Brown wasn’t going to get back up immediately. His security team escorted Brown back to the stage and he finished the show. Some members of the audience reported Brown still appeared in pain during the rest of the show, even tearing up, notes TMZ. The Commercial-Appeal also published photos of Brown wincing after the injury.

After the concert, Brown posted a photo of his swollen ankle. “Memphis it looks normal it’s fine,” he wrote alongside a laughing emoji. He also assured fans on Twitter that his Sunday night show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta was still on. When one fan claimed Brown said he was drunk after the accident, Brown said that was not true. “I never admitted I was drunk lmfao after I did it I said looks like I’m ABOUT to start drinking to take the pain away,” he tweeted.

Brown’s tour marks his return to the road after a long break during the COVID-19 pandemic. The “Good as You” singer admitted her was “nervous” about returning to the stage. “Wasn’t sure if I was gonna remember my own lyrics. But the energy from the crowd was so great. We’ve had a blast, and it’s been great to be back,” he told the Commercial-Appeal.

Brown is also working on his third album, his first since 2018’s Experiment, although he did put out Mixtape, Vol. 1 in August 2020 as a stop-gap release. He also recently released the single “Blessed & Free,” featuring H.E.R. Between the pandemic and recently welcoming his first child, Kingsley Rose Brown with wife Katelyn Jae in October 2020, he couldn’t find much time to record a full-length album.

“It was a little weird at first trying to write. I honestly didn’t know what to write about, because I’ve just been in the house for the last year,” Brown told the Commercial-Appeal about his new material. “[Recently] I started my own publishing company, and my team has been booking dates with writers, different writers I’ve never worked with before. So I’ve been working on songs and digging through stuff I’d written before [the pandemic].”