Kane Brown Readies New Wife-Inspired Single, 'Worship You'

Kane Brown has announced that his next single will be the ultra-romantic "Worship You," which appears on his recently released EP Mixtape Vol. 1. The song will impact country radio on Oct. 26. Written by Brown, Matt McGinn, Alexander Izquierdo and Ryan Vojtesak, "Worship You" finds its narrator praising everything about their partner, declaring that they might have to covert to a new religion in which their other half is a deity.

"Don't get me wrong, I'm a God-fearing, Christian man / But if you were a religion, then, damn / I don't know what I'd do / I might have to worship you / I might have to sing your praise / I might have to go to church, yeah, every single night and day," Brown sings in the chorus. "I might have to hit my knees / 'Cause you lay it on me like the truth / You love me like hallelujah / I might have to worship you."

Brown announced that the song would be his new single on his and Jae's two-year wedding anniversary on Oct. 12. To celebrate the day, the Georgia native shared a tribute to his wife on social media, posting a professional snap from a recent family photoshoot, the singer and his wife standing together with their nearly 1-year-old daughter, Kingsley, between them.

"Happy anniversary babe! @katelynbrown," the "Cool Again" singer captioned the post. "My world, My best friend, My everything and can’t wait to celebrate! We popping bottles when I get home!!!!" Brown is currently in Los Angeles, where he is filming The Voice in his capacity as battle advisor to coach Blake Shelton's team.

Sharing the story behind "Worship You," the 26-year-old revealed that he now thinks of his daughter as well as his wife in regards to the track.

"'Worship You' is basically 'Heaven' 2.0," he told Country Now, recalling his early hit. "It’s saying that your girl, your wife, is your everything. You know that she don’t walk on water or anything like that, but you basically praise her. Originally it was thinking about Kate you know, but then I did this video that I put on my Instagram, it was me, Kate and Kingsley and I was singing it to Kingsley. So I was like you know, this song could be about my daughter. It’s basically just worshiping my family now, they’re both my girls and I’d do anything for them. Worship the ground they walk on. I feel like it’s going to be a wedding song, and everybody has been asking for it so I’m just excited I get to release it."

"Worship You" follows Brown's Top 5 single "Cool Again," which he released earlier this year.