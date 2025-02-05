Kameron Marlowe Recalls Adopting ‘Awesome’ Dog Scooby With Fiancé Meagan Bennington (Exclusive)

Kameron Marlowe and his fiancé Meagan Bennington just celebrated a major family milestone: just over a year ago, the couple grew their family when they adopted their adorable pup Scooby. Now a year into their lives as dog parents and after Scooby quickly became an integral member of the family – he even accompanies Marlowe on the tour bus – the former The Voice star is reflecting on where it all began.

“It was a really bad snow day and we had saw his picture online and we were wanting a dog real bad,” Marlowe told us in a recent interview.

The “Take Me Home” singer, who competed on Season 15 of The Voice before embarking on a country music career, has been a life-long dog lover, and said he has “to have a dog around.” At the time he began browsing adoptable dogs in the Nashville area, he had gone roughly three years without a canine companion.

“I was like, ‘Man, I feel like it’s just time for us to get one,” he recalled. “We went to the Humane Society and he wasn’t there, and we had to like wait. They were like, ‘No, he’s actually in back he didn’t get adopted today.’ He was supposed to get adopted earlier that day. And we went back there and met him and he’s awesome.”

Marlowe and Bennington, whom he proposed to in April 2023, officially welcomed Scooby into their home on January 17, 2024, at the time sharing with fans that the pup was “so excited for all my new adventures!!” And adventures little Scooby certainly has had!

In the year since bringing Scooby home, Marlowe and Bennington have documented their adventures as a family, creating an Instagram page just for their four-legged friend. From celebrating the holidays with his human parents to joining Marlowe at work, Scooby has done it all.

The adorable pup celebrated his first “gotcha day” just last month, with Bennington marking the occasion on social media with a carousel of images documenting their first year together. She captioned the post, “happy gotcha day to our best friend. thanks for bringing us so much joy and a lot of laughs over the past year!”

Now a full year into being a pet parent to Scooby, Marlowe, who is set to release his upcoming album Sad Songs for the Soul on Feb. 21, said he and Bennington still aren’t sure what Scooby is, though “he’s gotta have some kind of hound in him because the way that he tracks he like loves to find like deer beds and stuff like that.” Marlowe added that his canine friend “loves to go in the woods with me.”