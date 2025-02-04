Kameron Marlowe Weighs in on ‘The Voice’ Return as Coach or Mentor (Exclusive)

Kameron Marlowe isn’t ruling out a return to his roots. Nearly five years after impressing judges Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Jennifer Hudson on Season 15 of The Voice, the rising country star told us in a recent interview that it would be “an honor” to return to the NBC singing competition, now in its 27th season.

“I don’t, I don’t know,” a hesitant Marlowe said when asked about the possibility of one day returning to The Voice either as a coach or mentor. “I don’t know if I’m the best person to mentor or coach anybody on singing or anything like that, but it would be an honor if they asked me.”

THE VOICE — “Live Playoffs” Episode 1514A — Pictured: Kameron Marlowe — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

While Marlowe planted his musical roots long before his time on The Voice – he’s credited his grandfather for his love of music and got his start singing in church when he was 10 – his time on the singing competition launched him to national attention. After debuting on the show’s Blind Auditions in September 2018, he went on to join Team Blake being “stolen” by Team Levine later in the season. Marlowe advanced all the way to the Live Playoff rounds before being eliminated in the Top 24.

Although Marlowe wasn’t crowned winner during his season of The Voice, that didn’t stop his star from rising. Following his elimination from the competition, Marlowe turned his attention to songwriting, releasing his debut song “Giving You Up” in June 2019. The song, which has since been certified Platinum by the RIAA, was the first of many, and amid his rising popularity, Marlowe caught the eye of record labels. He signed with Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Nashville in 2020, and released his debut album, We Were Cowboys, in 2022.

Marlowe is now gearing up for the release of his third album, Sad Songs For The Soul. Following on the heels of 2024’s Keepin’ the Lights On, the upcoming 10-track album is a compilation of songs Marlowe said he’s had “for a while now, but I was never sure if I wanted to actually release them all.”

After Sad Songs for the Soul drops on Friday, Feb. 21, Marlowe will embark on his Keepin’ The Lights On Tour 2025 beginning March 7. The tour is set to wrap with a final show in Jacksonville, Florida on May 15.