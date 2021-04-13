Kacey Musgraves May Have Moved on to New Man Following Ruston Kelly Split

✖

Kacey Musgraves was spotted with a new man on Sunday, less than a year after her breakup with ex-husband Ruston Kelly. Musgraves was spotted with Dr. Gerald Onuoha in Los Angeles, hugging while waiting for an Uber pickup, reports Page Six. The 32-year-old Musgraves and Kelly were married for two years before they announced their split in July 2020. They finalized their divorce in September.

In the photos and video published by Page Six, Musgraves and Onuoha wore matching blue outfits. Musgraves donned a blue striped tracksuit and Onuoha wore a jean jacket. Musgraves also posted a selfie with Onuoha on her Instagram Story Monday, before she left Los Angeles. It is not known how Onuoha and Musgraves met, but the doctor practices internal medicine at HCA Healthcare in Nashville. He is a graduate of Meharry Medical College and Dartmouth College, according to his LinkedIn page.

📸 | Kacey Musgraves e Dr. Gerald Onuoha via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/ODqhJX7pWR — Kacey Musgraves Brasil (@KaceyBrasil) April 3, 2021

This is the first time Musgraves has been romantically linked to anyone since breaking up with Kelly. One Musgraves fan page noticed that the "Rainbow" singer posted a selfie with Onuoha back on April 2. This past weekend, she also shared videos from a hangout with Kourtney Kardashian and Atiana De La Hoya, the daughter of Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya. It is not clear if Barker, who is now dating Kardashian, was with Musgraves and Kardashian, notes E! News.

Musgraves and Kelly announced their breakup in July 2020. "We've made this painful decision together," they said in a joint statement. "With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts." The couple went on to note that their "soul connection" can "never be erased," and said they "hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this."

The former couple finalized their divorce in September, and Musgraves spoke out about the split for the first time in February. She told Rolling Stone the marriage "just simply didn't work out," and noted that she questions the concept of marriage. "I mean, I was open to it when it came into my life. I embraced it. I just have to tell myself I was brave to follow through on those feelings," she told the magazine. "But look at Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. They’re doing something right."