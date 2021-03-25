Kacey Musgraves' Short Bangs Spark New Music Video Rumors

✖

Kacey Musgraves often shares selfies of her various beauty looks with fans, but her latest photos had some guessing that new music is on the way from the country star. On Thursday, Musgraves shared several photos and videos of herself with long, straight hair and blunt bangs, gold hair accessories and green eyeshadow, and the look prompted some fans to guess that the singer might be shooting a music video for "Cherry Blossom," a song she played on her Instagram Story a few months ago.

"We need cherry blossom," one fan commented. "Is this for the cherry blossom music video mother?" someone else asked. A third fan declared that the post was giving them "Cherry blossom video shoot vibes." On her own Twitter account, Musgraves wrote that the inspiration for her look that day was based on a throwback photo of herself as a child sporting a set of bangs and hanging off a sign at what appears to be a park.

The Grammy winner previously performed a snippet of "Cherry Blossom" for her Instagram followers, strumming an acoustic guitar as she sang about a potentially fleeting relationship, comparing it to the pink tree. "I'm your cherry blossom baby / Don't let me go away," she sang. Earlier this month, one fan tweeted that "Cherry Blossom" has been registered on Musgraves' Shazam and Apple Music accounts, though those claims are unverified.

Musgraves recently discussed her new music during an interview with Rolling Stone, sharing that she is again working with producers Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian, her collaborators on her critically acclaimed 2018 album Golden Hour, and that her new album will be released this year. "I mean, looking at the list of songs, we have some that venture into, like, a Bill Withers land," she said. "We’ve got that synth stuff that we always loved. And we’ve got some Eagles or America territory. There’s a little bit of a dance vibe."

The 32-year-old, who divorced ex-husband Ruston Kelly last year, added that songwriting is "a therapeutic outlet for me." "I can’t help but to write about what I’m going through. I want to honor the huge range of emotion that I’ve felt over this past year, past six months," she explained. "I also want to honor the relationship we had and the love we have for each other. Because it’s very real."