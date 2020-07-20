Kacey Musgraves Praises Ruston Kelly's New Song After Split Announcement

Kacey Musgraves is publicly supporting ex-husband Ruston Kelly shortly after the pair announced their split, using social media over the weekend to praise Kelly's new song, "Pressure." "This song, y'all," Musgraves tweeted along with a link to the track, which will appear on Kelly's upcoming album, Shape & Destroy. She also commented on a clip of the song Kelly posted on Instagram, writing, "Such an exquisite song. Quite possibly my favorite," along with a heart emoji.

"u convinced me to put it on the record don't forget," Kelly wrote back with a heart emoji of his own. Fans were happy to see the sweet exchange, with one writing, "huge fans of you both. I love y’alls love for one another." "love how you both still absolutely love each other and cheer each other on," shared a second fan. "So excited for all the new music!" Shape & Destroy will be released on Aug. 28 and will feature background vocals by Musgraves.

this song, y’all 😩 https://t.co/fR7yfhVfLX — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) July 18, 2020

Earlier this month, the pair announced their "painful decision" to split after over two years of marriage. "With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening," they said in a joint statement. "These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts. We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better."

"The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we've shared as husband and wife," they continued. "It's a soul connection that can never be erased. We've made this painful decision together—a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn't work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this."

Musgraves and Kelly met when Musgraves saw Kelly play at Nashville's Bluebird Café and began dating soon after. Kelly proposed on Christmas Day in 2016 and the pair married in October 2017 in an outdoor ceremony in Tennessee. Musgraves filed for divorce on July 2, citing irreconcilable differences.