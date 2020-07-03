Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Country music superstar Kacey Musgraves and her husband Ruston Kelly have announced their split after two years of marriage. The pair, who are both 31 years old, confirmed their split in a joint statement issued to PEOPLE on Friday. "We've made this painful decision together," they said.

The statement went on to say, "With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts." Musgraves and Kelly stated that they believe they "were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better," but that the love they have for each other "goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife."

Their statement goes on to read: "It's a soul connection that can never be erased. We've made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives." The former couple concluded their statement by saying, "We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this."

Musgraves and Kelly met in Nashville in 2016, while attending a songwriters’ showcase at the Bluebird Cafe. She was captivated by his voice and after the two of them connected to write, she says "That’s all she wrote. Pun intended." She added, "Everything was right. didn’t have to shift any part of my personality to make it fit together, which isn’t really something I’ve had before." She went on to refer to that time of her life as a "big opening of heart," that helped her in her songwriting process.

"I started to see the world in a more fond, pretty light," she gushed. "After meeting this person who really allows me to just be myself, not have to walk on eggshells for any reason, songs started pouring out." Musgraves continued: "If I wouldn't have blocked off time to get off the road and try to create a new album and have the time to explore creatively, it makes me wonder if I would have met him. It was perfect timing."