Kacey Musgraves Dishes on Smoking Weed With Willie Nelson for the First Time

Kacey Musgraves has a great memory with Willie Nelson. In an Instagram post, she shared some throwback moments and reflected on having ganga with Nelson. "It was 2014 and the first time I ever smoked with Willie. I was on the road opening for he and @alisonkrauss (what a fucking tour) and he had us up on his bus for some coffee and smoke before he started his set," she wrote in part.

"We talked about all kinds of things.. our light-up western suits, conspiracy theories, aliens, his early job of cuttin' trees down in East Texas, the history of hemp growth in the United States, and old songs. I asked him "Hey, do you ever play "Are You Sure"? He exhaled a big puff and blinked and said "Are you sure this is where you wanna be?", looking surprised I knew such a deep cut then pulled his guitar from magically out of nowhere. I was officially on another planet at this point. Barely able to cognize reality and form words but I managed to eek out a "yes". He started strumming. We started singing. And he said "I'll record this one with ya if you want.." Next thing I know we're in Austin and filming the video."

Nelson, 91, has been in the news as of late as he battles a series of health issues, including recently missing the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival. Hours before he was scheduled to hit the stage, a rep revealed he'd miss at least three shows. The co-headlining festival also includes Bob Dylan.

"We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well and, per doctor's orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days," his social media announced ahead of the Alpharetta, Georgia kick-off, a reported by Rolling Stone Magazine. "He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival next week." Nelson also missed Saturday's show in Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as Sunday's stop in Raleigh.