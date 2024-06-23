Willie Nelson Falls Ill: Update on Country Icon's Condition After Sudden Concert Cancellations

Update, June 23, 1:03 p.m. ET: Willie Nelson's team has assured the public that he will resume performances this coming week. The country music icon "will be fine" after falling ill this past week, according to a representative who spoke to Today.

"Willie will be fine," the rep said. "I live in Los Angeles and will fly next week to see the performances on the east coast. I can't wait."

Per his official website, Nelson's next scheduled dates include stops in Virginia Beach, Virginia (Wednesday), Syracuse, New York (Friday), Wantagh, New York (Saturday) and Holmdel, New Jersey (June 30).

Original Story, June 21, 5:19 p.m. ET: Willie Nelson has suddenly canceled a scheduled concert performance, due to suffering a health scare. The news was shared in a post on Nelson's official Instagram page, notifying fans that he will be sitting out the Outlaw Music Festival tour for a few shows.

"We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well and, per doctor's orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days," reads the statement. "He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week."

(Photo: Jim Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images)

"In the meantime, Lukas Nelson and the Family Band, along with a few guests, will perform a special set to include Willie's classics and other songs," the statement adds. "Bob Dylan, Robert Plant [and] Alison Krauss and Celisse will continue to perform as scheduled."

While Nelson's reps did not offer any specifics, it seems likely that the legendary country singer will not be part of the concerts scheduled for June 21 in Alpharetta, Georgia; June 22 in Charlotte, North Carolina; and June 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Next week, the tour resumes in Virginia Beach, Virginia on June 26, and then heads to Syracuse, New York on June 28. It's possible that Nelson will be back on stage for one or both of these, but that is merely speculative.