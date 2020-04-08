John Prine’s Death Spurs Reactions From Emmy Rossum, Stephen Colbert and More Celebrities

On Tuesday, the country music industry lost a legend. It was reported that country singer and songwriter John Prine has passed away after contracting the coronavirus. He was 73. The news comes a little over a week after it was reported that Prine was hospitalized on March 26 after he came down with symptoms relating to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Following the news of his passing, many in the entertainment industry have taken to social media in order to issue tributes to the late country icon.

Prine’s family confirmed the news of his passing to Rolling Stone. The country music legend was reportedly hospitalized on March 26 and later incubated on March 28 because of the symptoms that he was experiencing. Prine’s wife and manager, Fiona, was also previously tested positive for the coronavirus, which she confirmed in a statement posted on March 19. At the time, she encouraged everyone to stay home in order to help slow the spread of the illness. Ten days after she posted that message, on March 29, she confirmed that Prine had started to show symptoms relating to COVID-19.

“After a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26). He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical,” Fiona wrote in a statement at the time. “This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years,we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you.” In response to the recent news about his passing, many celebrities have taken to social to share their own love for the late legend.

Bette Midler

Bette Midler’s tweet about Prine’s death was brief, but exemplified the sadness that many are felling. She also included a link to Rolling Stone‘s article about Prine, which highlighted a list of the many accomplishments that he achieved throughout his lengthy career.

Stephen King

Coronavirus has taken one of the great ones: John Prine, dead at 73. So many memorable songs. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 8, 2020

On Twitter, Stephen King noted that the coronavirus has taken “one of the great ones” upon the death of Prine due to complications from the illness.

Taika Waititi

RIP John Prine. This sucks. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 8, 2020

Taita Waititi shared the sad news about Prine to his own followers. While his statement was simple, it still packed an emotional punch.

Stephen Colbert

With a heavy heart, but deep love and gratitude for his gift he gave us all- Goodbye, John Prine. https://t.co/kGkNJYl3hI — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 8, 2020

Stephen Colbert wrote that he was sharing the news about Prine “with a heavy heart.” He also included a link to one of the late musician’s songs, “How Lucky,” in order to help others remember him.

Olivia Wilde

I hope everyone can stop and listen to their favorite John Prine song right now. What an enormous loss. Sending love out there 😔 — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) April 8, 2020

Olivia Wilde noted that Prine’s passing is an “enormous loss,” a sentiment that many can agree with. She also urged everyone to listen to one of their favorite Prine songs in order to honor him during this time.

Anna Kendrick

“just give me one thing, that I can hold on to” 💔 — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) April 8, 2020

Anna Kendrick shared an emotional lyric from Prine’s “Angel From Montgomery” in order to pay her respects to the singer.

Bradley Whitford

Oh John Prine, thank you for making me laugh and breaking my heart and sharing your boundless humanity. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. This is one of the most gorgeous songs ever written. Bonnie Raitt& John Prine – Angel From Montgomery https://t.co/rxSnzo4QhT via @YouTube — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) April 8, 2020

Bradley Whitford went the route that many other fans and celebrities took by sharing one of his favorite Prine tracks, the musician’s duet with Bonnie Raitt, “Angel From Montgomery.” The actor also thanked the late singer in his post for the many contributions he made to the music industry.

Emmy Rossum

Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery / Make me a poster of an old rodeo / Just give me one thing that I can hold on to / To believe in this living is just a hard way to go…. ❤️ R. I. P. John Prine — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) April 8, 2020

Emmy Rossum also took some time to remember Prine. Like Kendrick and Whitford, she specifically included lyrics from “Angel From Montgomery” in her post, which is an incredibly fitting way to honor the musicians memory.