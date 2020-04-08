John Prine Dead: Country Legend Mourned by Jason Isbell, Margo Price and More Fellow Musicians

Country musicians the world over are in collective mourning over the passing of John Prine. The singer/songwriter, whose unique style made him a favorite of some of the industry's most prominent performers, passed away at the age of 73 on Tuesday from complications resulting from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

Prine was initially hospitalized on March 26 after coming down with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and later intubated on March 28. Just two days later, Prine was listed as being in "stable" condition. While some fans took that as a sign of hope, his wife, Fiona, posted an update to social media indicating that wasn't necessarily the case. "[Stable] is not the same as improving," she began. "There is no cure for Covid-19. He needs our prayers and love - as do the thousands of others who are critically ill. Stay at home. Wash your hands. We love you."

On April 3, she revealed Prine was still on a ventilator and assured everyone that he was "receiving excellent medical care and being treated with kindness and compassion by the entire team looking after him day and night. I cannot be with him which makes this nightmare all the more distressing."