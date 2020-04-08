John Prine's Death From Coronavirus Mourned by Country Fans

Following his coronavirus diagnosis, country music icon John Prine has died after complications due to COVID-19. News of his passing came out on Tuesday evening. This comes about a week after Prine was hospitalized after showing symptoms and with his wife, Fiona, testing positive. His death was confirmed by Rolling Stone by his family. Fiona shared the news of her husband's hospitalization with an Instagram post on March 29. "After a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26). He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical. This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years,we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you." Over the course of his career, Prine put out 18 studio albums between 1971 with his self-titled debut up until 2018 with The Tree of Forgiveness. Moreover, he quickly became known as one of the most distinguished songwriters of his lifetime. The Illinois native won two Grammy Awards in his career, both for Best Contemporary Folk Album in 1991 and 2005. With the loss of Prine, many of his fans and those in the industry took to social media to send their thoughts and prayers and share their memories.

Sending Thoughts and Prayers The news came as a stunner on Tuesday for all those in the entertainment industry and for all his fans. While the world was aware of his fight with the coronavirus, seeing the news pop up online took all of his fans aback. So so sad. Thoughts for his family and friends and all of us who felt like we knew him and loved him. @JohnPrineMusic — Algegra (@algegra) April 8, 2020

"Cuts Deep" The country music industry has taken its lumps over the past few weeks. Before Prine passed away, the world also lost Kenny Rogers and Joe Diffie. "I am so sad about John Prine," one user wrote. "He'd survived so much. His work taught me a great deal about compassionate, thoughtful writing -- writing that understood a love rooted in the critical and curious was the love worth pursuing. I'm thankful we got him for as long as we did. Still sad." RIP JOHN PRINE DAMN DAWG THAT ONE CUTS DEEP — Mojo Hand (@HizDudeness) April 8, 2020

"One of the Greatest to do it" One tweet in particular summed up Prine perfectly, calling him a "genius" and "the real deal." "RIP John Prine. The real deal," the tweet read. "Great American singer/songwriter that found the heart and humor in even the darkest of human stories through song. Genius. Very heavy loss." Heartbroken over the John Prine news. Just, really speechless in the worst way, his songs carried me like 1000x over. One of the greatest to ever do it. — yuh (@rptrck_) April 8, 2020

Never Too Late to Appreciate "I was a latecomer to John Prine, only just learning his name at a Burning Man wedding a few years back," one tweet read. "As I was attempting to ride a bike with an open bottle of champagne, I heard "In Spite of Ourselves" & thought it was one of the best things ever. RIP." His music will surely live on forever, as one user pointed out on Twitter. Rolling Stone also put together a list of his 25 most essential songs for fans looking to learn more about his music.

Another Country Music Icon Gone The past month has been a tough one for those involved in the country music scene. Amid the coronavirus pandemic and other tragedies, such as the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, 2020 has been anything but a memorable year so far. "I just got the news that John Prine passed away 2020 has not been kind first Kobe then Kenny Rogers, Joe Diffie, now John Prine this has been a year to forget and we're not even out of the first quarter yet," one user wrote. Rest in Peace @JohnPrineMusic

I absolutely loved your music.

You were such a phenomenal songwriter and storyteller. This one hurts more than most! That's 3 Country/Americana music legends gone in less than 3 weeks... #RestInPeace #JohnPrine — William Hoyle (@ArmyVetHoyle91S) April 8, 2020