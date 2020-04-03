John Prine’s Wife Fiona Gives Update on Singer-Songwriter on 8th Day in ICU With Coronavirus

John Prine continues to receive medical treatment inside the intensive care unit following his coronavirus diagnosis on top of double pneumonia. The country music singer-songwriter’s wife, Fiona Prine, took to social media to provide another update on her husband’s condition, letting fans know that Thursday was his eighth day in the ICU.

“He is receiving excellent medical care and being treated with kindness and compassion by the entire team looking after him day and night. I cannot be with him which makes this nightmare all the more distressing,” Fiona wrote, revealing that he is still on a ventilator. “As you know, John was put on a ventilator last Saturday. He still needs quite a bit of help with his breathing. Like many patients currently in ICU beds all around the world, John has pneumonia in both lungs. He has also developed some peripheral issues that are being treated with meds, including antibiotics. He is very ill and yet I remain hopeful that he can continue to fight this devastating virus and come home where we can care for him.

She continued, “I don’t have the words to adequately Thank You all for the outpouring of love and prayers that John and our family have received this last week. Please continue to send Love, Prayers and Positive Energy to John. He needs us now more than ever. John loves you and I love you too.”

Fiona had previously shared an update earlier this week saying John, 73, was in “stable” condition, which fans took for an upgrade from “critical,” but she clarified Monday that it was “not the same as improving.”

“I need to clarify what I mean by ‘John is stable,” Fiona wrote on Monday. “That is not the same as improving. There is no cure for Covid-19. He needs our prayers and love – as do the thousands of others who are critically ill. Stay at home. Wash your hands. We love you.”

That update came a few hours after Fiona herself wrote that she had “recovered from Covid-19” and that she and John were “humbled by the outpouring of love for me and John and our precious family.”

The singer’s family issued a statement Sunday revealing that he had been hospitalized Thursday and was intubated Saturday evening.

According to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University, there are just over 1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, with the United States leading every other country with 245,573 cases as of Friday morning. The U.S. has confirmed 6,058 deaths from COVID-19, compared to 53,975 global deaths.

Last week, Fiona begged John’s fans to “please stay at home” to help curb the spread of the virus. “The government can help, and I think they are really starting to really figure out that this is serious, this is life and death for God knows how many Americans. They can help, but, honestly, it is truly in our hands.”