John Prine's Wife Fiona Is Diagnosed With Coronavirus: 'Please Stay at Home'

Bad news, John Prine fans. His wife, Fiona, has been diagnosed with coronavirus, and is now issuing a warning to others. Fiona shared the news on social media, and asked fans and anyone watching to please stay home to help stop the spread of the illness.

"I'm asking you to please stay at home. That's all," Fiona said in part of a lengthy video she shared on social media. "The government can help, and I think they are really starting to really figure out that this is serious, this is life and death for God knows how many Americans. They can help, but, honestly, it is truly in our hands.

"It is up to us Americans to make an individual decision for our families and say, 'You know what? This is scary as hell. I may not get a paycheck next week. I don't know what I'm gonna do with the kids' ... " she added. "Just stay home. Please, stay home. I think we'll get through this if we do it together."

Fiona believes she may have picked it up while traveling overseas in February, although she admits no one knows for sure.

"John and I returned from Europe last month, and maybe we picked it up there, maybe we didn't," Fiona said. "But what's important now is that I'm not going to spread this. I'm not going to be responsible for passing this onto someone, least of all my husband."

For now the couple, who resides in Nashville, is staying apart from each other, as a precaution.

"There's a chance he may not have this virus, and we are working really, really hard and being really diligent about all of the protocols. We are quarantined and isolated from each other and members of the family," Fiona explained. "It's hard, I won't lie, but it's absolutely important."

Prine has not been diagnosed with coronavirus, although his test came back "indeterminate," which is why they are being extra cautious.

"So many people have reached out to ask how we are and especially how John is, because many of you know that he's had a lot of different health issues over the years, and he is definitely in that vulnerable population they've been talking about," Fiona said. "So far, he's fine. He's always got a little something going on, but he's 73 years old and he may have some issues, but he may not have this virus and I want to keep it that way."

As for Fiona, she is doing the best she can while battling trying to recover.

"I have some of the typical symptoms. I didn't have a high fever, but I certainly had a cough and some breathlessness," Fiona said, adding that her main struggle was being extremely tired.

"Fatigue is definitely one of the symptoms," she admitted. "If you are inexplicably tired but have no other symptoms, that's how this started for me."

Fiona may be fighting the illness right now, but she still feels fortunate, especially compared to others who have also been diagnosed with coronavirus.

"Just know I am fine and I will recover," she insisted. "I don't feel great. I wish I didn't have this. There are so many things I wish were different. There are families who are going to be devastated financially through this, and my heart goes out to them."

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring