John Prine Fans Crying 'Happy Tears' After Wife Fiona Gives Health Update on Country Legend's Coronavirus Diagnosis

On Monday, John Prine's wife Fiona Whelan revealed that he was stabilizing in his recovery from the coronavirus, and fans were overjoyed. The country legend tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, and many listeners were devastated. After hearing some positive things about his recovery, many are feeling hopeful.

Whelan announced that she and Prine were sick earlier this month, as the pandemic was taking off in the U.S. Whelan herself revealed that she is now "recovered," while her husband is in stable condition. She added: "We are humbled by the outpouring of love for me and John and our precious family. He is stabile [sic]. Please continue to send your amazing Love and prayers. Sing his songs. Stay home and wash hands. John loves you. I love you."

I have recovered from Covid-19. We are humbled by the outpouring of love for me and John and our precious family. He is stabile. Please continue to send your amazing Love and prayers. Sing his songs. Stay home and wash hands. John loves you. I love you — Fiona Whelan Prine (@FionaPrine) March 30, 2020

The post filled fans with hope in a time when it was desperately needed. The coronavirus pandemic is spreading "exponentially" in the U.S., experts say, with more cases each day and a rising death toll.

Prine's diagnosis hit hard for fans, many of whom shared their fondest memories of him on social media. With the news that he is on the mend, many shared their love for him all over again.

