Jessie James Decker Slams 'Unkind' Comments About Her Kids

Jessie James Decker shared several fun photos from her family vacation in Mexico over the weekend after Thanksgiving, showing her three children with Eric Decker enjoying the sun. The pictures of Vivianne Rose, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4, in their bathing suits got the most attention, as they showed off their ab muscles. Not all the comments were positive though, and Decker, 34, was not happy to see people criticizing her children.

On Saturday, Decker published the photo, which showed all three children posing for the camera on a beach in Mexico. Some of Decker's followers were surprised by their physiques. One person suggested Decker used a photo-editing app to give her children abs, but the Dancing With the Stars contestant denied this. "Yeah I used an 'ab' app on my small children wtf," she replied, notes Today.

Others commented on the children's appearance, including one person who theorized they were on a "special kind of diet and exercise" regimen. "From one mother to another," Decker replied. "Please don't call my children's appearance strange just because they don't look the way you think they should? It's unkind."

There were also plenty of fans and celebrities who supported Decker. "I love these smiles. The strength. So in their bodies. Fun goals," Selma Blair wrote. "How jacked are these lil stud muffins," Julian Edelman chimed in. "Just wait till I start doing 2 a days... they're ripped," Kane Brown commented.

"Okkk your kids' abs are putting all of us to shame hahaha," one fan wrote. "I was a gymnastics from the age of 5 till I was 18. I had abs and biceps at her age. It's simply called athletics and eating well," another commented. One fan thought it was "disturbing" to see so many people comment on children's bodies.

The "Grow Young With You" singer has also faced criticism about her own body in the past. Back in July 2021, she shared a series of Instagram Story video posts in which she read "disgusting" comments about her appearance on a Reddit page dedicated to her. The trolls commented n her weight and accused her of editing her body in photos.

"When you are writing blogs and stories and bullying me about how much weight I've gained and how fat my thighs are, I do take that offensively. Because what is the messaging you are sharing?" Decker said through tears. "I hope my daughter doesn't grow up in a world where people do this to her because it's wrong."