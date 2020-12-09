Jessie James Decker Claps Back at 'TMI' Commenter on 'Nekkid' Bathtub Photo

✖

Jessie James Decker has no problem showing off how she and husband Eric Decker keep things spicy after seven years of marriage, and she definitely doesn't shy away from shutting down people who protest. The "Flip My Hair" artist shared a "nekkid" picture of herself sporting a bubble gown in the bathtub on Instagram Tuesday, joking that it was the secret to her strong relationship.

"Hey babe, come to the bath tub," Jessie captioned the photo, taken by Eric. "I'm nekkid and wanna show u somethin (if he thought he was walking into a seductive bathtub show he was right) People frequently ask how we keep the spark and spice alive. This is it right here folks."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker)

While stars like Maren Morris dubbed the look "bubblz couture" and other fans commenting that the couple is "goals," another of the country singer's followers said the post was "TMI," adding a vomiting emoji. Jessie was quick to clap back, however, calling out the person by name as she fired back, "I can't imagine what's on your computer history. ...Hopefully nothing as risqué and repulsive as my bubble bath gown."

The mother-of-three, who shares Vivianne Rose, 6, Eric Thomas II, 5, and Forrest Bradley, 2, with her husband, is no stranger to shaming from followers, defending wearing her underwear and a shirt around son Forrest back in April after critics took to the comment section. "No different than a swim suit. I teach my children the body is beautiful. Nothing to be ashamed of," she replied. When someone else said, "Are you really that desperate for attention?" she replied, "Yeah, I don't get enough love. Can I get a hug?"

Jessie is no stranger to showing all in the public eye, previously chronicling her life on the reality show Eric & Jessie: Game On. In July 2019, she shared that there would be no more seasons of the show due to the direction her life has taken since then. "Eric and Jessie game.... what? Ok Ive see (sic) a LOT of emails/requests lately (for whatever reason) for our show to come back," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "The only issue is we don’t have any drama to showcase so [I don't know] how entertaining it would be these days."

Joking about her life as a mom to three kids, Jessic concluded, "I mean sometimes Forrest poops his pants and sometimes Eric’s John deer tractor breaks down but other than that it’s all boring happy silly nice to each other moments sooo."