Jessie James Decker Defends Wearing Underwear Around Her Kids After Photo Draws Backlash

Jessie James Decker took to Instagram on Tuesday, lying across a chair and rocking only a white t-shirt and underwear while her son was in the background. While some fans gushed over her fit body, others weren't so fond of her outfit choice in front of her child — but she didn't stay quiet. In the photo, her body hugs the chair as it forms to its shape as she holds a glass of red wine, captioning it "Tuesday."

When one person questioned why she would dress like that in front of her children, her response got right to the point. "Yes. No different than a swim suit. I teach my children the body is beautiful. Nothing to be ashamed of," she replied. Someone else said, "Are you really that desperate for attention?" but she replied with, "Yeah, I don't get enough love. Can I get a hug?" While there may have been a few negative comments, there were plenty of positive ones. One person said they feel a little less guilty for having a glass of wine on a Tuesday after seeing the mom of three drink one.

The singer shares three kids with her husband Eric Decker: Forrest Bradley, 2; Eric Thomas II, 4, and Vivianne Rose, 6. While she looks stunning in her recent post, she's not one to shy away from telling her fans the truth about the struggle she's dealt with following the births of her three children. Like so many moms, her body completely changed after having them and she isn't afraid to detail how.

"I'll be honest I still get insecure when I put a swimsuit on sometimes because of how much loose skin I have from my pregnancies," She wrote on Instagram in March while getting real with her fans. "I worked really hard to lose all of my baby weight. Even gaining 55 pounds with my first. It's no wonder I have so much loose skin two out of the three babies were 9 pounds."

She went on to say, "I've had a few breast reduction surgeries and lifts to try to tighten up my breasts (at one point the skin was so loose from growing to a size G from breastfeeding that I swear they could hit my belly button no joke) but now I have been left with really intense scars all the way around my cleavage that I try to hide out of insecurity."