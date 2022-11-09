Jeff Cook's Family Has Special Request in Lieu of Flowers After Alabama Co-Founder's Death

The family of late Alabama co-founder Jeff Cook is looking to honor the beloved musician in a special way. Following Cook's death Monday at 73 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, the musician's family has asked that in lieu of flowers, those looking to pay their respects make a donation to The Jeff and Lisa Cook Foundation.

Founded in November 2021, eight years after Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and four years after he stopped touring with the famed country music band, The Jeff and Lisa Cook Foundation aims "to bring like-minded people together to inspire and educate for the well-being of all those involved," per the organization's website. The foundation was formed out of a desire to help educate and supply resources for people to "better help themselves and each other." Per the website, while we are fully aware of the journey, too often we face how it can take a toll on the caregivers. We want to help educate and give comfort to those who give so much of themselves. It is Jeff and Lisa's desire to assist and encourage as many people as possible." Donations to the foundation can be made via The Jeff and Lisa Cook Foundation website here or sent to P.O. BOX 680067, Fort Payne, AL 35968.

Born in Fort Payne, Alabama on Aug. 27, 1949, Cook died Monday at his Destin, Florida home while surrounded by family and close friends. His exact cause of death was not disclosed, though he long battled Parkinson's disease.

Cook's interest in music began young, the musician playing guitar and keyboards as a teenager before working as a local radio DJ and later owning radio and TV stations. He is best known, however, as one-third of Alabama, the country music band he and two of his cousins, guitarist Randy Owen and bassist Teddy Gentry, formed in the '60s. Regarded as one of the best-selling bands in country music history, Alabama's 1980 single "Tennessee River" started a streak of 21 number-one singles, with other hits including "Live in the First Degree," "Dixieland Delight," "Song of the South," "If You're Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band)," and "Can't Keep a Good Man Down." The band enjoyed 13 Grammy nominations and two wins. In 2019, Cook was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. He is also a member of both the Country Music Hall of Fame and Fiddlers Hall of Fame.

Cook is survived by his wife of 27 years, Lisa Cook, mother Betty Cook, brother David Cook, Crystal Cook, father-in-law Jerrial Williams and brother-in-law Randy Williams, among several nieces and nephews. A "Celebration of Life" is set to be held at a later time, with details forthcoming.