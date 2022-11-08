Jeff Cook's Death Sparks Tributes From Alabama Fans

Country music fans are in mourning Tuesday following the death of Jeff Cook, one-third of the band Alabama. Cook was a founding member of the band, alongside his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook died on Monday at 73, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

The guitarist lived with Parkinson's disease for a decade. He went public with his diagnosis in an April 2017 interview with USA Today. He decided to step back from touring, but he did return for the band's 50th-anniversary tour earlier this year. A representative for the band told The Tennesseean that Cook died at his home in Destin, Florida.

Alabama remains one of the best-selling bands in country music history. Their 1980 single "Tennessee River" started a streak of 21 number-one singles. The group's smash hits include "Live in the First Degree," "Dixieland Delight," "Song of the South," "If You're Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band)," and "Can't Keep a Good Man Down." Alabama's last number-one single during Cook's lifetime came in 2011 when they joined Brad Paisley on the song "Old Alabama." They were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005.

Cook played guitar, fiddle, and keyboards with the band. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Cook. His family is asking fans to donate to the Jeff and Lisa Cook Foundation in his memory. They established the foundation to raise awareness for Parkinson's disease.

