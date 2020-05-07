Jason Aldean and Family Evacuate Beach Home Amid Florida Wildfire

On Wednesday night, a wildfire began raging in Santa Rosa County in Florida in the state's Panhandle, destroying at least 18 homes and forcing at least 500 people to evacuate. Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, revealed on her Instagram Story that they were among the families who evacuated, posting a photo of smoke billowing through the sky. "We are ok, but evacuated," she wrote over the photo. "Thanks for all the messages."

Brittany also posted two additional images of the fire including one of smoke clouds rising over the roofs of homes that she captioned "pray for our beach" and a second of cars on the road as the fire glowed orange in the background. Jason and Brittany have been quarantining at their Florida home with a number of family members including their two kids, Memphis and Navy, and Jason's two daughters from his previous marriage, Keeley and Kendyl. Several other country stars also have homes in the area and Chris Janson's wife, Kelly, also posted a number of photos and videos of the blaze but did not specify whether she and her husband had been affected by the wildfire. "Pray for 30a bad fire," Kelly wrote, referring to a popular strip of beaches in the state. "#praying #stay safe."

Lady Antebellum member Charles Kelley and his family are also quarantining at their home in the area, but Kelley's wife, Cassie, shared on her Instagram that they are all right and not in the evacuation area. "Thanks to everyone for checking on us. We are ok and not in the evacuation area," she wrote. "Praying so hard for the first responders and everyone who has lost property or a business in these fires."

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Florida Forest Service officials said in a Wednesday night news conference that the fire fire consumed 150 acres on Monday and had burned 2,000 acres as of Wednesday. Named the Five Mile Swamp fire, the fire began as a prescribed burn on private property on Monday but grew out of control by Wednesday afternoon. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said it will "investigate how it got out of hand." There are also two other wildfires burning in Northwest Florida including another in Santa Rosa County and one in Escambia County.