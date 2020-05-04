Jason Aldean Surprises Daughter Keeley With At-Home Prom During Quarantine

✖

Jason Aldean's oldest daughter, Keeley, is one of many high school students whose proms have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the singer and his wife, Brittany Aldean, surprised the 17-year-old over the weekend with an at-home prom of her own. On Saturday, Brittany shared a sneak peek of the celebration on her Instagram Story, posting a clip of an arrangement of blue balloons on the porch of the family's home in Florida, where they're currently quarantining.

On Sunday, she shared an IGTV video recapping the party, which started with a clip of Brittany explaining the surprise. "Today is May 2nd, 2020, and it was supposed to be Keeley's junior prom in Nashville, but for obvious reasons it's not happening," she said. "So we are gonna throw her prom at home and so here we go! Let's do it!" Brittany proceeded to give her followers a look at the group's "prom meal," which was takeout from P.F. Chang's, as well as the decorations, which included the balloon arrangement and a table with a vase of flowers on it. Jason was next to be shown, wearing a white linen shirt and khaki shorts as Brittany declared that the singer was Keeley's date for the night. "She lost out on that deal," Jason joked.

The camera then caught the family as they waited downstairs to surprise Keeley — Brittany holding her and Jason's daughter Navy and Jason's daughter Kendyl holding her brother Memphis — who came down the stairs as the group shouted, "Happy 2020 prom!" "I'm gonna cry!" Keeley exclaimed. "Put your dancing shoes on," her dad told her before noting, "I can't dance." The group then moved outside to eat before dancing on the porch, which was clearly Memphis' favorite part of the night. "When Prom 2020 gets canceled, you celebrate at home! SURPRISE KEELEY!!" Brittany captioned the video.

The Aldean family is currently at their beach home in Florida, enjoying the sunshine while practicing social distancing. On Saturday, Keeley and Kendyl made an appearance on Brittany's Instagram, sharing hugs with their younger siblings as they sat on a wooden bridge outside the house. "Besties for life," Brittany captioned the sweet snap.