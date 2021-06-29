Jana Kramer Says She's 'Supporting' Jamie Lynn Spears Amid Britney Spears Conservatorship Backlash

✖

Jana Kramer is standing by Jamie Lynn Spears after sister Britney Spears spoke out in court against her conservatorship in a bombshell hearing last week. The country star, 37, opened up about the difficult situation in Monday's episode of her Whine Down podcast, saying she felt "bad" because of her friendship with Jamie Lynn.

"I texted Jamie when I heard all the stuff in the media. I basically just said, ‘I’m praying for you and your family. I know that we don’t know the full truth of anything, and so just know that, like, I’m here as a friend supporting you, caring about you, praying for you,'" she recounted. In response, the Sweet Magnolias star wrote back a "sweet message," Kramer continued, but she made it clear Jamie Lynn didn't need to "explain nothing" to her.

"I’m just literally saying, ‘We don’t know. Your family — that is y’alls business,’" the One Tree Hill alum continued. "Unfortunately, I can’t even imagine being in that situation." Amid the backlash against Jamie Lynn and the rest of the Spears family, Kramer said she saw a "family in pain." She continued, "There’s a lot we don’t know, and — with my friendship with Jamie — I would never dare to even ask. That’s not my business."

Britney spoke in court last week about her conservatorship, saying she was "depressed" and miserable after 13 years of being under the control of others, including her father. Alleging she wasn't allowed to remove an IUD from her body to have children with boyfriend Sam Asghari and had been put on lithium against her will, Britney told the judge, "I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them."

Jamie Lynn came out with a statement on her Instagram Story Monday, saying she had nothing but love and support for her sister. "I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way," she said. "This situation does not affect me either way, because I'm only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness."