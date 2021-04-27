Jana Kramer's Divorce Filing From Mike Caussin Sheds Some Serious Light on What Went Wrong

✖

Jana Kramer confirmed to fans last week that she has filed for divorce from Mike Caussin after six years of marriage, and sources told multiple outlets that alleged infidelity by Caussin was a major reason for the split. Kramer's filing, obtained by E! News, seems to confirm those reports, with the country singer listing the reason for her separation from Caussin as "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery."

The date of separation is listed in the filing as Tuesday, April 20 and the documents state that Kramer and Caussin entered a post nuptial agreement. Kramer is requesting to share custody of the couple's two children, 5-year-old daughter Jolie and 2-year-old son Jace, and she is asking Caussin to pay alimony and cover the cost of of her legal fees.

Kramer shared the news of her divorce with fans on Wednesday, April 21 in an Instagram post where the wrote that "it's time." "As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she told her followers. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," she continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone."

Kramer and Caussin married in 2015 and split one year later after infidelity by Caussin. He sought treatment for sex addiction and the pair renewed their vows in 2017. A source told Us Weekly that "the final straw" in the marriage was infidelity by Caussin. The source said that Kramer thought "everything was fine" before she "uncovered a recent infidelity." "Jana’s final straw came when she uncovered once again that [Mike] had cheated on her," the insider claimed.

Another source also alleged to PEOPLE that the split is due to infidelity. "He cheated and broke her trust again," they said. "After fighting for the marriage for so long, she's come to terms with the realization that his patterns were never going to change." The source added that "the focus now is on their kids,"