Jake Owen Tops the Charts With 'Made for You'

Jake Owen has made a return trip to No. 1 with his latest single, "Made for You," which topped both the Billboard Country Airplay and Country Aircheck/Mediabase charts this week, giving the Florida native his ninth No. 1 single on country radio. The romantic track is the third No. 1 from Owen's 2019 album Greetings From... Jake, following previous chart-toppers "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)" and "Homemade."

"Rounding out this album with a 3rd #1 is something I am so proud of," Owen told Billboard, crediting his record label and producer Joey Moi. "I chose Big Loud Records as my partner because I know what they are capable of. I knew they could take me and my music to another level. Working with the BLR team and especially Joey Moi is a huge advantage and I’m very thankful for them."

"Made for You" was written by Benjy Davis, Joey Hyde and Neil Medley, all of whom just earned their first songwriting No. 1. "I am also so proud of the songwriters on this song," Owen said. "Neil Medley, Joey Hyde, and Benjy Davis… It’s their first #1 song as writers. These moments are so special and I’m fortunate to be a small part of it. Finally, I’m thankful for country radio for supporting this song, and my career for all these years. We have great champions out there at radio and this is a testament to that. I love country music. I’m living a dream."

The music video for the song, which was released in July, stars Owen's fiancée, Erica Hartlein, and their 2-year-old daughter, Paris, as well as Owen's 8-year-old daughter, Pearl, from his previous marriage. The video also features fan-submitted clips celebrating loved ones. "I was looking for love of all different types and representations," Owen told PEOPLE at the time. "There were so many submissions [so it was] hard to choose."

"As a performer, just getting to perform my songs to a live audience every night on the road, you really see how every song starts out with a story from how it's written at first, but it evolves... and becomes a different story with a different meaning to each of those people in the audience listening to it/singing it back to you," he continued. "It means something different to each person but still resonates with them in some way, and we wanted to represent that. We wanted to feel like people saw themselves in the story because when they adopt it to their own narrative, it becomes part of their story in their lives too."