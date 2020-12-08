Jake Owen Shares Details of Proposal to Erica Hartlein, Which Include Christmas Trees and Chick-fil-A

✖

Jake Owen proposed to girlfriend Erica Hartlein last week after around five years of dating, and the country singer is now sharing a few details about the special moment. Posting a slideshow of photos on Instagram over the weekend, Owen revealed that he popped the question at a Christmas tree farm, a location that has significant meaning for him and his now-fiancée.

"5 years ago we went and got our first Christmas Tree together....at this same spot," he wrote alongside photos of himself getting down on one knee amid the firs. "This year, I asked her if she’d like to get Christmas Trees every year for the rest of our lives." The couple was accompanied by their 1-year-old daughter, Paris, who was featured in the first photo gazing at her parents as they kissed, as well as a celebratory selfie.

"Our little Paris was there to witness the complete surprise," Owen wrote, joking, "So much of a surprise, Erica didn’t have her nails done..(yes, I now know that’s big deal I guess) She said yes in the sprinkle of a Nashville snow, and we celebrated by going to her favorite restaurant." The slideshow concluded with a photo of Hartlein in a car with a Chick-fil-A bag on her lap, to which Owen noted, "She was successful not getting Polynesian Sauce on that bling. Life is good. I love you @ericahartlein."

The singer, who is also dad to 8-year-old daughter Pearl from his previous marriage, met Hartlein at a Nashville furniture store when he went in to shop and she was working as an interior designer.

"She was an interior designer at Restoration Hardware, and I was buying a couch or something at the time," Owen recalled on the All Our Favorite People podcast. "I remember it was after I was divorced, and I remember looking at her. I was just intrigued by how beautiful she was and how she was holding court in that store that day and telling people what they needed to do. I was like 'Wow, she’s got a lot going for her. She’s confident.'"

"But I never actually ever said anything to her about it – it was flirtatious until it was a few weeks after that," he continued. "It was after she was helping me. I was in the store, and I said 'Hey, you wanna get a beer sometime? I don’t know if that’s professional enough to ask because you’ve only helped me in a professional way, but I figured if I didn’t ask you for beer, I’d never know if you would wanna go get one.' She was like, 'Sure, let’s go.'"