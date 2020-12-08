Jake Owen Shares Details of Proposal to Erica Hartlein, Which Include Christmas Trees and Chick-fil-A
Jake Owen proposed to girlfriend Erica Hartlein last week after around five years of dating, and the country singer is now sharing a few details about the special moment. Posting a slideshow of photos on Instagram over the weekend, Owen revealed that he popped the question at a Christmas tree farm, a location that has significant meaning for him and his now-fiancée.
"5 years ago we went and got our first Christmas Tree together....at this same spot," he wrote alongside photos of himself getting down on one knee amid the firs. "This year, I asked her if she’d like to get Christmas Trees every year for the rest of our lives." The couple was accompanied by their 1-year-old daughter, Paris, who was featured in the first photo gazing at her parents as they kissed, as well as a celebratory selfie.
View this post on Instagram
"Our little Paris was there to witness the complete surprise," Owen wrote, joking, "So much of a surprise, Erica didn’t have her nails done..(yes, I now know that’s big deal I guess) She said yes in the sprinkle of a Nashville snow, and we celebrated by going to her favorite restaurant." The slideshow concluded with a photo of Hartlein in a car with a Chick-fil-A bag on her lap, to which Owen noted, "She was successful not getting Polynesian Sauce on that bling. Life is good. I love you @ericahartlein."
The singer, who is also dad to 8-year-old daughter Pearl from his previous marriage, met Hartlein at a Nashville furniture store when he went in to shop and she was working as an interior designer.
0commentsView this post on Instagram
"She was an interior designer at Restoration Hardware, and I was buying a couch or something at the time," Owen recalled on the All Our Favorite People podcast. "I remember it was after I was divorced, and I remember looking at her. I was just intrigued by how beautiful she was and how she was holding court in that store that day and telling people what they needed to do. I was like 'Wow, she’s got a lot going for her. She’s confident.'"
"But I never actually ever said anything to her about it – it was flirtatious until it was a few weeks after that," he continued. "It was after she was helping me. I was in the store, and I said 'Hey, you wanna get a beer sometime? I don’t know if that’s professional enough to ask because you’ve only helped me in a professional way, but I figured if I didn’t ask you for beer, I’d never know if you would wanna go get one.' She was like, 'Sure, let’s go.'"