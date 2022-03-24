Hank Williams Jr. and Mary Jane Thomas’ Son Sam Speaks out After Mother’s Death

Country singer Sam Williams is mourning the loss of his mother, Mary Jane Thomas. Thomas, who was married to Hank Williams Jr. for 30 years, died Tuesday in Jupiter, Florida after she reportedly suffered complications from a blood clot after a medical procedure. As news of her passing broke Wednesday, Williams remembered his mother as “a beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her.”

In a statement issued to PEOPLE, Sam Williams, 24, said his mother “had a smile and presence that lit up every room and she never met a stranger she didn’t befriend.” He also remembered her “gentle and giving” spirit, adding that Thomas “could take down a ten-point buck and fix dinner for her grandchildren at the same time!” Sam Williams said his mother now “gets to radiate from above with my sister Katherine Diana right by her side.” Katherine, Sam’s sister whom Thomas shared with Williams Jr., passed away in a car crash in Tennessee in 2020.

“She grew up competing in baton and cheerleading and was one of Hawaiian Tropic’s top models. My father fell in love with the Daytona Beach beauty the minute he set eyes on her in the early ’80s. They went on to live the most powerful love story of travel and hunting and raising a family,” Sam Williams continued. “She is survived by my father, her two parents Ramona and Bill, her brother Andy, her sister Angela, myself and her three grandchildren: Beau Weston, Tennyson Hiram and Audrey Jane. Rest in peace Mama, I will always be the son of Mary Jane.”

TMZ first reported the news of Thomas’ death Wednesday afternoon. A Jupiter Police Department spokesperson told the outlet they received a medical call from the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Thomas, 58, was then transferred to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Although an official cause of death has not been released, police said her death did not appear to be suspicious. TMZ reported that “the early indication is it appears she suffered a complication — possibly a blood clot — following a medical procedure.” A Williams family member told TMZ they wished for their privacy to be respected at this time.

Thomas, a former model, and Williams Jr., 72, tied the knot in 1990 after first meeting at one of his concerts in 1985. In 2007, Williams filed for divorce from Thomas after 16 years of marriage. However, they reconciled in 2011 when they marked their 21st wedding anniversary. Williams Jr. was previously married to Gwen Yeargain from 1971 to 1977 and Becky White from 1977 to 1983.