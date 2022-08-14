Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter Holly Is Pregnant With Her 4th Child

Holly Williams, the daughter of Hank Williams Jr., is expecting her fourth child. Williams, 41, shared the news on Instagram last week, publishing a sun-drenched photo of herself with a baby bump. The musician and her husband, Chris Coleman, are also parents to daughters Lillie Mae Louise, 6, and Stella June, 7; and son Arlo Gale, 5.

"I keep forgetting to tell y'all something... Number four will be making a mystery fall debut," Williams wrote on Aug. 7. She went on to thank her friend, photographer Mandy Johnson, for the amazing picture. "I am most curious, awe-inspired, somewhat afraid, and deeply-deeply grateful-for this one, after so many roaring waves threatened to steal the shoreline," Williams continued. "Here's to another wild round [Coleman], and to all the sleep we can possibly get before it is stolen once again, in the most brutal and beautiful manner. Tick-tock..."

Many of Williams' famous friends congratulated her on the happy news. "Stunning!!! It will be an exciting fall," her older sister Hilary Williams wrote. "Here you gooooooo," Gwyneth Paltrow wrote. "Wow!! So beautiful... thrilled for you, MAMA!" Reese Witherspoon added. "Congrats Holly!!!" Tish Cyrus commented.

Williams and Coleman, who is also a musician, married in Nashville in 2009, reports PEOPLE. Williams is the daughter of Hank Williams Jr. and his third wife, Becky White, to whom he was married from 1977 to 1983. Williams' grandfather is the country music legend Hank Williams. Both her father and grandfather are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame. Williams pursued a career in music, releasing three studio albums between 2004 and 2013. She is also the owner of the White's Mercantile and H. Audrey stores in Nashville.

When Stella was born in 2014, Williams said she was named after her great-great aunt and maternal grandmother. "She was the grandparent I was closest to by far and she was just such an amazing, lovely, southern dream of a grandmother to me," Williams told PEOPLE. "It's really important to teach my child about my grandparents and where they came from and why I was so close to them."

The pregnancy news comes a few months after the Williams family was shaken by tragedy. On March 22, Hank Jr.'s with Mary Jane Thomas was found dead in Jupiter, Florida, where she traveled for liposuction and removal of breast implants. Her death was ruled an accident, with the cause of death listed as "pneumothorax due to perforated parietal pleura during liposuction with autologous fat reinjection procedure." Thomas and Hank Jr. had two children together, including Katie Willians-Dunning, who was killed in a June 2020 car accident.